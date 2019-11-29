'Bug Cafe' In Colombia Serves Insect Tapas Including Ant Rolls, Silkworms

A 'bug cafe' in the town of Siem Reap, Cambodia, has become popular for the unique menu it serves to its customers. The chef of Cambodia's first insect tapas cafe, Seiha Soeun, said that they have designed a very different kind of menu adding that he practised making a burger given the name of bug mac made up of a patty of pureed ants, bees, silkworm and cricket with an addition of a slice of cheese and pickle so that the flavour comes outright.

'Bug Cafe'

The cafe is also known to serve ant spring rolls, silkworm taro croquettes alongside tossing crickets, grasshoppers, scorpions and tarantulas in their kitchen.

Co-founder of the cafe, Davy Blouzard, addressed his diners and explained the unique menu to them and adding that the cafe wanted to show everyone that one can make good food even with insects. He also mentioned a few other items such as silkworm and mango flambe, sweet potato cream with bee larvae and cricket cheesecake dessert.

As employees working at the cafe were seen wearing t-shirts with the words "I HATE INSECTS" with the "H" crossed out. With the number of orders increasing, people from different parts of the world such as Britain, Poland etc flocked over to eat food with insects as the main ingredient.

According to the United Nation's Food and Agriculture organization stated that two billion people all over the world eat insects. Insects are considered to be a cheap source of protein, such a cuisine may be a logical answer to concerns related to the environmental impact on livestock farming.

Japanese insect vending machine

In a similar incident, a Japanese vending machine was seen selling insect snacks and transforming the perspective of food. From cricket protein bars, tinned tarantulas and crispy unicorn beetles, the vending machine in Kumamoto, Japan, has about ten insect snacks behind the glass with the bugs being ordered from Thailand.

Among the 10 insect snacks available, the cheapest one is a protein bar which contains powdered crickets, priced at around 700 Yen (around Rs. 450), cans of tarantula cost around 1,900 Yen each (approx Rs. 1200) and salted crickets, the most popular item is charged at 1300 Yen (approx Rs. 850).

(With inputs from agencies)