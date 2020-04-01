Cambodia: Locals Discover Reclining Buddha Carving On Kangva Hill

Recently, villagers have discovered a large rock-face carving of the Buddha on Kangva hill, in Cambodia’s Pursat province. According to reports, the rock carving was discovered by a Bun Sopheap. According to Eng Kunthea, an adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Sar Kheng, this province has a lot of tourism potential and is thus helping fund the rediscovery of local sites in the are lost to history.

First rediscovery of Buddha carving

As per reports, the reclining Buddha faces south is exposed to the elements. The carving's true size was revealed after a group of monks spent a day digging out the partially buried carving. The carving is 6 meters long and 2.5 meters tall. As per preliminary research, the condition and style of the carving suggest it is from sometime between the fourth and seventh centuries.

According to reports, Eng Kunthea has been quoted saying that there exists a design difference between this carving and the ones at Samtuk and Baseth mountains from the Oudong era. According to Kunthea, the Buddha on Kangva hill looks rough with little design detail, the hair of the Buddha on the hiss is also messy and he is wearing only a skirt.

Read: Cambodian Refugee Deported 2 Years Ago Set To Return To US

Read: Elated Passengers Leave Cambodia Cruise Ship After Virus All-clear

As per reports, historic Buddhist carvings are fairly common across Cambodia but the Buddha found in Pursat is the first of its size that has been rediscovered according to officials from the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts. According to Heng Kamsan, director of the ministry’s archaeology department, the exact age of the Buddha is uncertain but he believes that the carving was made to honour a military even or an important person in the Oudong era, which is also known as the post-Angor Period.

Reports indicate that further search of the area around the carvings has revealed pottery and jewellery which includes a pre-Angkorian necklace. The discovery of the necklace means that the necklace was either brought to the carving or that the area where the carving exists was already a holy site.

Read: Virus Fears Rise After Cambodia's Acceptance Of Cruise Ship

Read: Cruise Passengers In Cambodia Tested For Virus

(Representative Image) (Image Credit Pixabay)