Canada Confirms Arrival Of Black Boxes Of Downed Ukrainian Jetliner In Paris

Canadian Foreign Minister confirmed that the black box of the Ukrainian jetliner, which was downed in Tehran killing all 176 people on board, has arrived in Paris. Francois-Philippe Champagne took to Twitter to confirm the arrival of the black box after Iran delayed its release. The black box is expected to be sent to the Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Bureau (BEA) on July 20.

Iranian officials have confirmed that the jetliner was accidentally downed by its own missile after vehemently denying such claims for days. Before Iran took the responsibility of the “mistake”, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had pointed towards the preliminary review of the evidence, indicating the aircraft was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

The members of the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752, which includes Canada, Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the UK, issued a joint statement welcoming the delivery of recorders to France's Civil Aviation Safety Investigation and Analysis Bureau. It said that the arrival of the black box was long overdue and is only a step towards completing the safety investigation.

“We reiterate our demand for Iran to conduct full, transparent, and independent flight safety investigation in accordance with international standards,” the statement read.

'Human error'

The Civil Aviation Organisation of Iran (CAOI) released a report on the investigations last week, blaming "human error" and poor military communication for the downing of the plane. Earlier, the Iranian government had denied any ‘cover-up’ after taking days confirm that the Ukrainian jetliner was mistakenly downed by its own missile.

The European Union (EU) later demanded an ‘independent and credible’ investigation, saying it important to launch a probe through a civil safety investigation conducted in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation rules. The Coordination Group has vowed to continue working to ensure transparency, accountability and justice, including reparations, for the families of the victims of the tragedy.

