Canada: Continuing Vandalism Of Temples In Toronto Area Leaves Priests & Devotees Scared

Priests and devotees in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) in Canada are terrified after half a dozen temples were vandalised and burgled in the last 2 to 3 months. In most cases, the intruders have stolen the cash from donation boxes as well as ornaments adorning idols. The incidents have caused concern among the Hindu community. The Indian Consulate in Toronto contacted some trustees of these temples and assured them of support to raise with Canadian authorities in bringing the culprits to book.

The first break-ins transpired in November last year at the Hindu Sabha temple and the Shri Jagannath temple, both in Brampton. In January 2022, similar break-in attempts happened at Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga, Maa Chintpurni Mandir in Brampton, Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, and Hamilton Samaj Temple in Hamilton. The incidents have been widely covered by global media houses and police have commenced full-fledged investigations ever since. The temple administrators have been summoned by the police and assured of additional protection and patrols in their regions.

Two people broke into Hindu Heritage Centre in Mississauga

Although the Hindu community in Canada are concerned about these break-ins and thefts, they do not appear to be coordinated attacks on Hindus and their property. As per reports, these incidents appear to be trivial attempts to steal money from temples. Earlier on January 30, two people broke into the Hindu Heritage Centre (HHC) in Mississauga and rummaged through donation boxes and vandalized the main office, as per media reports.

The high number of temple break-ins have traumatised priests

"The tragedy has left devotees and priests traumatised," a release from the Hindu Heritage Centre said. The temple's security has been beefed up, with volunteers working in shifts to keep the premises safe. Police have also reportedly assured to beef up patrols in the area surrounding the shrine. The high number of temple break-ins has startled and horrified the community, according to the release. Pandit Yadu Nath Sharma of the HHC stated that he feels terrified and constantly look around to make sure no one is there while preparing for early morning prayer. "I switch on all the lights and make sure to look out the windows before opening the temple," he added as per the release.

