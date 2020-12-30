Canada Demands Transparency In Hong Kong Protestors Case After Reports Of 'secret Trial'

After China began the trial of 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists accused of trying to illegally flee the country earlier this year, Canada voiced its concern and called for transparency in the judicial procedures. The group, known as the Shenzhen 12, was detained back in August while attempting to flee to Taiwan as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) imposed the draconian National Security Law. While Beijing began the trial of the group on Monday, Canada urged the Chinese authorities to conduct the judiciary procedure on the basis of the Human Rights framework.

While taking to Twitter, the Canadian government’s foreign policy handle said Ottawa is deeply concerned about the “secret trial” of the Hong Kong pro-democracy activists. It further urged China to conduct trials in line with International Human Rights norms.

Canada expresses deep concern over the secret trial involving the #Shenzhen12. We urge Chinese authorities to conduct trials in accordance with due process and judicial transparency in line with international #HumanRights norms and standards. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) December 29, 2020

READ: Trials Begin For 10 Charged In Hong Kong Flight Case

Apart from Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States have also expressed concerns over Shenzhen 12’s trial. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Monday said that Britain is “deeply concerned” that members of the Shenzhen 12 were tried in secret, having been given just three days’ notice of their trial. He added that the diplomats of the UK and a number of other countries tried to attend to the court proceedings, but were denied entry.

"The Shenzhen 12 have not had access to lawyers of their choosing, raising further serious questions about access to legal counsel in Mainland China," Raab added. He also said that the UK expects China to uphold the rule of law and conduct trials in a fair and transparent manner, consistent with the basic requirements of international human rights law.

The United States, on the other hand, called for the “immediate release” of the activists and said that their so-called crime was to flee tyranny. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, while comparing conditions to that in Eastern Germany during the cold war, said that the Chinese government was preventing its people from seeking freedom elsewhere.

The Hong Kong 12 should be released immediately. Their so-called “crime” was to flee tyranny. Communist China today is turning Hong Kong into the East Berlin of yesteryear, actively preventing its own people from seeking freedom elsewhere. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 18, 2020

READ: Ten Hong Kong Detainees Face Trial In China, US Calls For Their 'immediate Release'

‘Secret trial’

Meanwhile, according to SCMP, the government-appointed lawyers have told the relatives of the 12 Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters that a mainland Chinese court will hand down verdicts for 10 of them on Wednesday. On Monday, the 10 defendants pleaded guilty at what the Yantian People’s Court in Shenzhen said was an “open trial”. Several of the group's members are reportedly wanted in Hong Kong for their alleged participation in pro-democracy protests in the city in 2019.

Human rights activists, however, have called the trial a sham for not allowing the family members to attend the trial. "So actually it's a secret trial, and the family members do not have the right to attend the trial. That is absurd," said pro-democracy activist Lee Cheuk-yan in Hong Kong. The family members called for the return of the detainees to Hong Kong, saying their legal rights were being violated. As per reports, lawyers hired by the family members were not allowed to meet with the 12-members of the group, one of whom is a 16-year-old teenager.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Hong Kong Approves Emergency Use Of COVID-19 Vaccines

READ: Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Granted Bail

