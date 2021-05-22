Canada Extends Ban On Flights From India And Pakistan Until June 21 Amid COVID-19 Surge

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from Indian and Pakistan until June 21 as cases continue to surge in both nations. Canada's federal department in a notice to airmen (NOTAM), the Canadian Minister of Transport opined that it is “necessary” for aviation safety as well as the protection of the public to prohibit the flight operations both scheduled and non-scheduled from India or Pakistan. The ban also applies to private and charter aircraft but cargo flights are exempted as well as ferry flights. As per news agency ANI, flights that make technical stops in India and Pakistan are also not included in the ban.

"Flight restrictions pursuant to section 5.1 of the Aeronautics Act, the Minister of Transport is of the opinion it is necessary for aviation safety and the protection of the public, to prohibit the [operations] of [aircraft] involved in [scheduled] and non-[scheduled] [international] commercial air [service] from India or Pakistan, for the transport of passengers on an inbound [flight] to Canada," Canada's federal department notice to airmen (NOTAM) as per ANI.

Last month, Canada had announced the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan for at least 30 days until it was extended this week. India is currently tackling the second wave of COVID-19 with an unprecedented situation. On Thursday, the country logged in 2,59,551 new Covid-19 cases and 4,209 deaths. Meanwhile, Pakistan is rocked with the coronavirus situation and is reeling under a third wave COVID-19. It’s Thursday’s one-day spike that included 4,207 cases and 131 deaths. Several other nations have also resorted to flight bans to both south Asian countries.

400 Doctors Died During 2nd Wave In India

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed this week that over 400 doctors across the nation have succumbed to the COVID-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. IMA said 420 medical professionals died till now in the second wave, out of which at least 100 are in Delhi with 96 casualties in Bihar and 41 in Uttar Pradesh. In the state-wise data, IMA said that as many as 31 doctors lost their lives to coronavirus infection in Gujarat, 20 in Telangana, 16 in West Bengal and Odisha, and 15 in Maharashtra.

