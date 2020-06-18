Canada Fails To Secure UN Security Council Seat, Loses To Ireland And Norway

Despite a heavily invested campaign by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has failed to secure a seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), international media reported. UNSC is a 15 member body, with 10 seats for the non-permanent members. Out of the total ten, Canada has lost out to Norway and Ireland for the two ‘western bloc ‘seats.

While Norway secured 130 votes and Ireland grabbed 128, Canada managed to secure only 108 votes. Meanwhile, India and Mexico secured non-permanent seats unopposed. The 10 non-permanent members are elected for a period of two years and the term for the newly elected members is scheduled to start on January 1, 2021.

According to reports, Trudeau had invested heavily in his star-studded campaigns. The Candian leader had employed 13 full-time members of staff for the campaign. In addendum, he had also invited UN diplomas to the Celine Dion campaign in New York. On the other hand, Ireland has also used a U2 concert for the purpose and gave UN diplomats free tickets for the rockband cancer. In monetary terms, while Canada has spent a $1.74M, Ireland had shelled out $800,000 and Norway 2.8 million.

UNSC is adorned with the responsibility to maintain international peace and security in accordance with the principles and purposes of the United Nations. The Security Council responds to crises around the world on a case-by-case basis and it has a range of options at its disposal. Five permanent members are the council are China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States.

India secures non-permanent seat

Meanwhile, India has been elected as a non-permanent member for the eighth-time after voting concluded at the UN headquarters in New York City on June 17. India was the only country from the Asia-Pacific Group and won the election unopposed.

