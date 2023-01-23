Canada Govt To Pay $2.1 Billion To indigenous Communities Over child Abuse Cases

The Indigenous communities living in Canada will be paid more than $2 billion in compensation by the Canadian government for abuse suffered by children in residential schools for nearly a century, the government announced. This development is the result of a lawsuit that was filed by 325 indigenous groups.

The government is due to pay a settlement of Can$2.8 billion (US$2.1 billion). The amount will be used to "revitalise Indigenous education, culture, and language - to support survivors in healing and reconnecting with their heritage", stated a press release, reported CNA.com.

"It has taken Canada far too long to own up to its history, own up to the genocide it committed, and recognise the collective harm caused to our nations by residential schools," said Garry Feschuk, an Indigenous leader and frontrunner of the case. It is time that the government of Canada should not only recognise this harm but also help undo it by walking with us, he said. "This settlement is a good first step," he added in the statement released Saturday.

Notably, from the last 1800s to the 1900s, the Canadian government sent around 1,50,000 children to nearly 140 residential schools mostly run by the Catholic church. This action largely forced the children to stay away from their families, depriving them of the opportunity to learn about their language, culture, and people. Also, the report by the CNA suggested that many children faced physical and sexual abuse while thousands died of bad health, disease, and malnutrition.

The latest compensation has come at a time when hundreds of unmarked graves have been discovered at the sites of the former schools over the past two years. Earlier this month, over 1300 graves were found in residential schools, forcing the indigenous communities to demand a thorough and wide investigation into the matter.

"The residential school system decimated our languages, profoundly damaged our cultures, and left a legacy of social harms." The effects go beyond my generation. "It will take many generations for us to heal," said Shane Gottfriedson, another Indigenous leader and plaintiff. "We believe that all survivors deserve justice and the compensation to which they are entitled," said Marc Miller, federal minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, in the press release. Notably, the country's federal court will determine the precise terms for disbursing the US$2.8 billion on February 27.

Image: AP