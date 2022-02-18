Canada: Justin Trudeau Sparks Outrage; Accuses Jewish Conservative Of Supporting Swastikas

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused a Jewish Conservative Party member, Melissa Lantsman of supporting those who wave swastikas on Wednesday. This comes as the 37-year-old Conservative MP from the Thornhill neighbourhood of Toronto, Lantsman addressed Prime Minister Trudeau in Parliament about the Emergency Act, which he invoked for the first time in 50 years on Monday.

In her response, PM stated that Conservative Party members may stand with people who wave swastikas. He continues by stating that they will choose to support Canadians who deserve to return to work and reclaim their lives and that these unauthorised protests must and will come to an end. The Speaker of the House reprimanded Trudeau and others, reminding them of regulations prohibiting the use of inflammatory language in Parliament during debates.

Trudeau refused to apologise saying that the blockades were illegal and that repressive methods were essential to quell the protesters. Lantsman stated on Twitter that she believes the Prime Minister should consider his own history before singling out a Jewish Member of Parliament and unjustly accusing her of standing with a Swastika. She further stated that this is a despicable statement and that he owes her an apology.

I think the Prime Minister should think long and hard about his own history before singling out a Jewish Member of Parliament and falsely accusing me of standing with a Swastika. What a disgraceful statement unbecoming of anyone in public office - he owes me an apology. #cdnpoli — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) February 16, 2022

Lantsman addressed Trudeau's remarks later in the session that she is a strong Jewish woman and a member of this House, and a descendent of Holocaust survivors, and it has never been singled out. She also said that she has never been made to feel less with the exception of today when the Prime Minister accused her of supporting swastikas and that he owes her an apology, according to New York Post. She also stated that if Canadians are to trust their government, their government must trust Canadians. Lantsman then mentioned Trudeau's recent description of the demonstrators as very often misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers.

Holocaust survivors in the Conservative caucus

Dane Lloyd, who is a Conservative MP criticised Trudeau and demanded an apology for his remarks, according to New York Post. He said that he has never seen this prime minister make such disgusting and despicable remarks and that there are Holocaust survivors in this Conservative caucus.

Image: AP, @MelissaLantsman/Twitter