Canada Mass Stabbing: Justin Trudeau Shocked By 'horrific' Attack That Left 10 Dead

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed anguish over the killing of at least ten people in a series of mass stabbings across multiple locations in Saskatchewan in western Canada. Trudeau termed the Sunday incident "horrific" and "heartbreaking" and said the concerned authorities were closely monitoring the situation. In a microblogging post, the Canadian Premiere appealed to the people to follow their local authorities for updates.

"The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I’m thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," tweeted Trudeau, minutes after the brutal incident shocked the entire world.

"We are closely monitoring the situation, and urge everyone to follow updates from local authorities. Thank you to all the brave first responders for their efforts on the ground," he added.

According to police, the incidents of stabbing were reported from at least 13 different locations including in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. As of now, the authorities released photographs of two suspects-- Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanders-- and warned the people to stay inside their homes as a precautionary measure.

While briefing the incident media, Rhonda Blackmore, the Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewa, said the police received the first panic call at around 6 AM (local time) in the First Nation community. Subsequently, they received multiple panic calls. She said the last information they had from the public was that the suspects were sighted there around lunchtime. There have been no sightings since.

"Some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Blackmore said, urging the people to stay indoors.

Rap legend Pat Stay also killed: Reports

Blackmore did not reveal the motive of the attacker. "If in the Regina area, take precautions & consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations,” the RCMP said in a message on Twitter.

Among those killed, Battle rap legend Pat Stay also died in the stabbing incident in Nova Scotia. According to CBC News, the 36-year-old artist was fatally stabbed in downtown Halifax. Though police did not confirm his killing, Stay’s brother verified the rapper’s death to CBC.

