Canada Offers Loan & Considering Sending Small Arms To Ukraine Amid Tensions With Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada has offered Ukraine a 120 million Canadian dollars (or nearly $96 million) loan to strengthen the nation's economy. “This loan will help support Ukraine's economic resilience," the Canadian PM said as per Sputnik. Canada is also considering sending a shipment of small arms to Kyiv as Trudeau says that the European nation is facing an "aggressive" attempt by Russia to destabilize it, as per CBC.



The Canadian government has also been looking at other options for providing extra financial and other assistance to Ukraine. Further, Melanie Joy, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed Ukraine of Canada's assistance. In a separate statement, Joy said, “The situation in Ukraine is complex, and we are prepared to provide support for the country’s economic resiliency,” Sputnik reported.

Canada providing loan to Ukraine amid border conflict

While offering the loan, the Prime Minister indicated more military support for Ukraine, further insisting Russia to de-escalate and stop invading and capturing Ukrainian land. According to CBC News, this support is likely to include assisting Ukraine with the equipping of a new military branch. Ukraine has formed a new distinct branch of Armed Forces, the ‘Territorial Defence Forces’ to retaliate Russia's military buildup, the Ukrainian embassy in Ottawa stated.

Furthermore, Canada will discuss loan terms with President Volodomyr Zelensky's cabinet. During a virtual news conference, Trudeau stated that the loan is one of Ukraine's top demands to Canada, and it would help to alleviate the aggressive economic instability perpetrated by Russia.

Since 2014, Canada has been one of Ukraine's most important bilateral contributors, spending $245 million on constitutional, judicial, as well as security developments, among other things. This amount excludes the money spent on military expertise and technical support missions in Ukraine by both the Liberal and Conservative administrations over the last seven years.

(Image: AP)