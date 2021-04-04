Canada PM Justin Trudeau Slammed By Netizens After He Calls Easter Holidays 'long Weekend'

Twitter recently exploded with reactions from several netizens on Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's preference to call the Easter weekend a "long weekend." Several netizens have posted their feelings on Trudeau's tweet that read “It’s the start of a long weekend, and I know that means you’d normally be getting together with your entire family for a few days of fun. But with the number of COVID-19 cases rising across the country, we’re all going to have to do things differently again this year.”



It was a holiday message that Trudeau had intended to convey via his tweet, making people aware of the ongoing pandemic and the cases that are rising in Canada. However, he failed to connect with the sentiments of people in Canada as people called his expression of wishing a happy easter "a public health advisory."

Here's what the community has to say

Twitter is flooded with reactions that slammed the Canadian PM for his insensitive words on the eve of Easter. A Twitterati allegedly accused Trudeau of being "anti-Christian" as he tweeted "You may think it’s Easter. Justin Trudeau calls it a “long weekend”. There’s no holiday for other religions too obscure for him to mention by name. But he’s always had an anti-Christian streak. Like his father."

Another user slammed the 'wokeness' of Trudeau and wrote “This is Easter, you preening woke. Acknowledge it for its religious meaning, as you do for all other religions. Or perhaps Christians do not deserve the same treatment?”

Trudeau was also accused of not being enough 'inclusive' as another Twiterrati, an entrepreneur wrote Thanks. For me, it’s about inclusion. Trudeau doesn’t post messages about Christian holidays even though he posts about many others. And I think it’s okay to call it what it is — Easter. That’s appropriate, too.”

One tweet where Trudeau wished Muslims on the eve of Ramazan festival also went viral on the social media platform for the screenshot attached with the tweet.

