Canada Police Arrests 100 Protesters After 3 Weeks To End Ottawa Truck Blockade

In Canada, hundreds of demonstrators were arrested in the capital city of Ottawa with vehicles being towed on Friday. As per the reports of AP News, the authorities suggest that at least 100 people had been arrested by the evening, largely on mischief charges, and over two dozen vehicles had been towed. Four leaders of the protests were among those arrested. The one who was granted bail was released, while the others were kept in custody.

Interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said one officer suffered a minor injury, but no protestors were wounded. He further said that they will work day and night until this is finished, adding that police continue to push forward to take control of the streets.

Hundreds of police came to the protest zone early in the morning and began handcuffing demonstrators. Tow truck operators arrived under police escort and began removing the hundreds of huge rigs, campers, and other vehicles parked shoulder-to-shoulder outside Parliament.

Protesters allegedly assaulted officers

Police stated that protesters allegedly assaulted officers and attempted to grab their weapons late in the day, according to AP News. Right-wing extremists, some of whom are armed, have also attended the demonstrations. The number of demonstrators or vehicles that remained downtown was not disclosed by police. Police appeared to be working through the weekend to deal with the situation.

With police and the government under fire for allegedly allowing the protests to spiral out of control, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used Canada's Emergencies Act on Monday. This gave police broad powers to declare blockades illegal, haul trucks away, arrest drivers, revoke their licences, and freeze their bank accounts. Outsiders were also barred from entering most of downtown to prevent them from assisting the protests.

Police sent another round of warnings on Friday

For days, Ottawa police had made it known that they were planning a retake of the streets. Even while the operation was underway on Friday, police sent another round of warnings to demonstrators via social media and loudspeakers, giving them more time to leave and escape detention.

The Freedom Convoy protests began as a protest against Canada's vaccine requirement for truckers entering the country. Residents in Ottawa said that the truckers harassed and intimidated them, and a court order was issued to cease the truckers' constant honking, according to AP News.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP