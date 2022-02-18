Canada’s law enforcement agencies are gearing up to take “imminent” action against the people who participated in the protests against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests which emerged in mid-January in Canada after the COVID-19 mandate came into effect, engulfed the entire country in chaos. It not only brought crisis for people in Ottawa, but the truckers protesting the Coronavirus rules even blocked crucial US-Canada borders. In the wake of the crisis, Ottawa Police Chief Steve bell said that the police has been ‘bolstering’ its resources.

According to Sputnik, Bell told the reporters in a press conference, “We’ve been bolstering our resources, developing clear plans and preparing to take action. The action is imminent.”

It is to note that Ottawa police Sevice (OPS) will be assisted by the country’s federal police force, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and other law enforcement agencies from Ontario and Quebec. During the media briefing, Bell even cautioned the protesters that it was “time to go” adding that protesters’ time in the city “has come to an end and you must leave”. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even called the demonstrators a "threat" to the economy.

Additionally, Trudeau told the parliament on Thursday, "It’s high time that these illegal and dangerous activities stop...They are a threat to our economy and our relationship with trading partners".

Illegal blockades and occupations are not peaceful protests – they’re a threat to jobs and communities, and they cannot continue. In the House of Commons earlier today, I joined Members of Parliament to speak about that and about the need to invoke the Emergencies Act. pic.twitter.com/h92nyP0yQs — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 18, 2022

Trudeau Vows To Freeze Bank Accounts Of Truckers

Bell’s remarks came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced an unprecedented step to invoke the Emergencies Act to clamp down the truckers' protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Trudeau has said that the response to anti-mandate protests in Canada would be “time-limited”, “reasonable and proportionate” and would not see the deployment of the military.

According to the BBC, banks would be able to freeze personal accounts of anyone linked with the protests even in the absence of a court order. The latest move by the Canadian government came as hundreds of demonstrators are still present in Ottawa. Earlier on Sunday, the law enforcement managed to clear the crucial US-Canada trade pathway, the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor after the demonstrators barred the road for a week.

In a news conference on Monday, Trudeau said, “This is about keeping Canadians safe, protecting people's jobs”. The Canadian PM also said that the police would be provided “more tools” to either imprison or fine the protesters to protect the critical infrastructure. He also elaborated that the legislation would be applied only temporarily and that too, in a highly specific manner.

Image: AP