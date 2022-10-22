Canada Prohibits Sale Of New Handguns In Strongest-ever Gun Control Law In 40 Years

Canada has now prohibited the sale of new handguns in the nation’s strongest gun control law in 40 years. The sale, purchase, and transfer of handguns are banned nationally, starting immediately, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The new regulations, which went into effect on Friday, prohibit individuals from bringing freshly purchased handguns as well as from acquiring, selling, or transferring firearms within Canada.

According to a press release from the Canadian government, “Handguns are the weapon of choice in most firearm-related crimes, which is why limiting the number of handguns is a critical part of our plan to protect Canadians from gun violence.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Trudeau noted that the plan has been built on prior attempts to prohibit the import of handguns. As part of his strategy to combat gun violence, Trudeau announced a handgun freeze in the month of May, according to his office. The release stated that in May 2022, Bill C-21, the strongest gun control legislation in more than 40 years, was initially introduced.

Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada – and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 21, 2022

The handgun ban is the most recent development in the long-running debate among Canadian legislators over gun control laws. A bill that was filed in May and would be one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades is still up for debate in parliament. As discussions on the law continue, the Trudeau administration says it is taking "immediate action" by implementing the new handgun ban, NPR reported.

In addition to this, during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, PM Justin Trudeau stated, “We have frozen the market for handguns in this country,” Sky News reported. He further added, “As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action.” “As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action,” as per him.

Handguns may still be imported and sold to exempt parties

Despite having stronger gun laws than the US, Canadians are nevertheless allowed to own weapons with a license. According to the revised regulations, registered handguns may still be owned and used, as well as sold or transferred to "exempt individuals and businesses.

According to a Sky News report, handguns may still be imported and sold to exempt parties by authorized firms, including those in the movie industries, law enforcement, defence personnel, and museum. People who already have a permit to carry a handgun and those who participate in handgun shooting events recognised by the International Olympic Committee or the International Paralympic Committee are among the exempted parties.

Besides this, over 1,500 different assault-style firearm types have already been outlawed, and the Canadian government has tightened gun control regulations to increase background checks, the release reported. Bill C-21 suggests additional measures to keep firearms out of the wrong hands, such as revoking the firearms licenses of those responsible for criminal harassment or domestic violence, pursuing the fight against gun smuggling and trafficking, and giving law enforcement more resources to look into firearms crimes.

In the meantime, the prime minister's office stated that applications for handguns filed before Friday will still be processed.

(Image: AP)