Canada Spy Service Worried About ‘unprecedented’ Spike In Violent Rhetoric Amid COVID-19

Canada’s spy service is witnessing an “unprecedented” growth in the extremist narratives, and volatile, ideologically motivated rhetorics including the militancy, and news related to “arrest and execution of certain individuals” amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) said in a press statement. “The threat of ideologically motived violent extremism (IMVE) in Canada continues to grow, requiring a concerted Government of Canada response,” Canadian espionage service CSIS said.

The Canadian government has been “deeply concerned” about the rise of ideologically-motivated violent extremism, or IMVE, which includes a variety of extremist beliefs from across the traditional left-right ideological spectrum, such as anti-authority, xenophobic, gender-driven, and other types of violent extremist views, the report released by CSIS stated.

Violent extremists leveraged COVID-19 pandemic

Canada's domestic intelligence agency says that the ideologically motivated violent extremists have leveraged the COVID-19 pandemic to push their narratives of division and distrust online. This was achieved by circulating the conspiracy theories online as well as on social media, propagating the hateful propaganda and rhetoric -- both online and offline, the agenda is to “recruit and inspire individuals to carry out acts of vandalism, violence, and sedition.”

RCMP and CSIS, Canada’s Public Safety Canada and its portfolio agencies have been closely monitoring the evolving threat posed by IMV extremists. The agencies have employed a variety of national security tools to combat such volatile content and agendas. This includes investigations that would mean criminal charges, and other tools at Canadian government’s disposal such as peace bonds, no-fly listings, the revocation of passports, and terrorist listings of such individuals involved in hurling the ideologically motivated extremism.

Canada has already listed six IMVE groups – Blood & Honour, Combat 18, Atomwaffen Division, The Base, Proud Boys, and Russian Imperial Movement – as terrorist entities, the CSIS informed. It added, that such individuals are now facing criminal scrutiny and potential criminal charges.

“We also recognise that addressing violent extremism is not just an enforcement issue, but one of prevention as well. This is why Public Safety’s Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence continues to provide national leadership on Canada’s effort to counter radicalisation to violence,” the CSIS report stated.

Canada’s Global News also reported this week that doctors and public health professionals called on the Canadian governments to increase protection for the health care staff and medics as the anti-vaccine movement intensified with online hate sentiments and harassment.