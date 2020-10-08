Canada To Ban Single-use Plastics Including Straws And Plastic Cutlery From 2021

Canada’s environment minister on Wednesday, October 7 announced a ban on several plastic items such as checkout bags and straws from 2021 onwards. While speaking at a news conference, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson revealed that Canada was falling behind other European countries when it came to recycling.

Part of a larger plan to eliminate plastic waste by 2030

The ban on single-use plastics includes stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and food ware made from hard-to-recycle plastics, this ban is part of Canada’s larger plan to ultimately eliminate all forms of Plastic Waste by 2030. This has been a climate agenda that has been pushed vigorously by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“A key part of the plan is a ban on harmful single-use plastic items where there is evidence that they are found in the environment, are often not recycled, and have readily available alternatives. Based on those criteria, the six items the Government proposes to ban are plastic checkout bags, straws, stir sticks, six-pack rings, cutlery, and food ware made from hard-to-recycle plastics.”

During the news conference, Wilkinson acknowledged that Canada was not the first country to adopt this vision or start down this path, but also added that Canada intends to learn from the progress and example of many European countries, including the United Kingdom.

As per official Canadian data, Canadians discard as much as three million tonnes of plastic waste each year, from bags to single-use straws. Currently Canada roughly only recycles nine per cent of its plastic waste but Wilkinson has stated that he intends to see that percentage go up in the coming years.

Wilkinson during the news conference also added that there were some plastics that were still essential for society and that Canada has to ensure that these items are recycled and do not end up in the environment.

(Image: Pixabay)

