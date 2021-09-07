Canada To Reopen Its Border For Vaccinated People From September 7; Issues SOPs

Despite rising cases of COVID-19 in Canada, the government on Monday, September 6, announced to reopen its border for foreign travellers. The latest announcement will be effective from Tuesday, September 7 onwards. However, it mandates the traveller to furnish details of vaccination before entering the Canadian border. According to the country's Border Services Agency, the decision has been taken based on the latest data, evidence and epidemiological circumstances both in Canada and globally. According to the new guidelines, travellers must fill out a detailed application on the ArriveCAN app before entering the border.

It is worth mentioning that the country has blocked its borders for international travellers since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the country in 2020. The Monday announcement came as a boon for those who have been barred despite having Canadian citizenship owing to the COVID pandemic. According to the latest Standard operating procedure (SOPs) released by the government on its official website, a traveller must have:

Have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

Have received the full series of an accepted COVID-19 vaccine or a combination of accepted vaccines.

Have received the last dose at least 14 days prior to the day of entering Canada.

Upload the proof of vaccination in ArriveCAN.

Greater Toronto Airport Authority issues SOPs for vaccinated people

On Monday, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority issued a statement in which it said that the airport experience has changed to keep the passengers safe because of questions or new checks and balances. "Passengers may experience longer wait times as our airport partners accommodate the need for greater physical distancing or more detailed questionnaires and inspection," said the Greater Toronto Airport Authority. "For departing domestic passengers, we ask that you arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes in advance of your flight. For departing international passengers, please arrive at least 3 hours in advance. The arrivals process for international travellers could take three hours or longer depending on your specific set of circumstances."

Earlier in the second week of August, the Canadian government announced to lift its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, however, the United States kept similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans.

