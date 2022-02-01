Canada Trucker Protests Explained: What Is 'Freedom Convoy'; Here's All You Need To Know

In Canada, what began as a convoy of truckers demonstrating against COVID-19 mandates developed into a blockade in Ottawa and even obstructed the US-Canadian border crossing. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is in an undisclosed location since the protests began in the country, has averred that he is not “intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless”.

Trudeau’s remarks came after a shelter faculty said that some of the protesters pressured the staff at a homeless shelter to give them food. Now, criminal investigations are underway after authorities alleged the “desecration” of monuments during weekend protests that spread till Monday after stemming from the “Freedom Convoy” of truckers.

What is 'Freedom Convoy'?

Following a drive across Canada for at least a week, the convoy of huge trucks arrived in the national capital to demonstrate against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions placed by the Trudeau-led government. This protest was dubbed as ‘Freedom Convoy’ and it has now brought the entire world’s attention to Canada. The scenes emerging from Canada have also been deemed similar to the chaos that the United States witnessed when the pro-Donald Trump protesters blasted inside the Capitol Hill building.

The protest which has now snowballed into a movement was sparked by the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing the US-Canada border which Trudeau’s Liberal government introduced this month. The measure that the Canadian government introduced in the wake of Omicron spread, would require the unvaccinated Canadian truckers crossing the US-Canada border to quarantine after returning home.

However, upset with the restriction, a loose coalition of truckers and conservative groups began to organise the cross-country drive which began in western Canada in Alberta. Eventually, the demonstration picked up heat and bagged support as it drove east. However, the convoy which began in Alberta ended outside Parliament Hill in Ottawa over the weekend. According to BBC, several supporters who already opposed Trudeau and his Liberal politics, have grown increasingly frustrated with the COVID-19 pandemic measures which according to them are political overreach.

This weekend, thousands of people gathered on Parliament Hill in Canada’s capital Ottawa to protest the mandates. Meanwhile, additional convoys of trucks blocked the streets downtown with others supporting the demonstration blocking a border highway into the United States. CNN stated that Downtown Ottawa remained jam-packed with rigs and cars on Monday morning as the demonstrators rallied against COVID-19 mandates and some of the Canadian lawmakers were set to return to Parliament Hill.

What has Justin Trudeau said? Where is he?

With the embattle COVID-19 mandate still in place, Trudeau was not present where the demonstration was taking place in Ottawa, stated media reports, On Monday, Canadian PM announced that he and two of his three children tested positive for COVID-19. While saying that he and his family has been quarantining at an undisclosed location, Trudeau lambasted the protesters using sharp words.

"Canadians were shocked and frankly disgusted by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," Trudeau said on Monday.

"I want to be very clear: We are not intimidated by those who hurl insults and abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless," he said. "We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. We won't cave to those who engage in vandalism or dishonour the memory of our veterans."

There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 31, 2022

For nearly two years, Canadians have shown strength, generosity, and respect. That is the story of this pandemic. https://t.co/v8dUAXPSgA pic.twitter.com/US2nN9PA4I — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 1, 2022

Is the protest peaceful?

While at the start of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest, the organisers ensured that it would remain peaceful, reports have emerged about demonstrators harassing shelter facilities to get food. Earlier, law enforcement in Canada had also said that they were at heightened alert should a violent situation be recorded. Shepherds of New Hope, a homeless shelter and kitchen in Ottawa, harassed some of the staff members and volunteers for meals. In a tweet on Sunday, the shelter said, “While we are not certain of exact numbers, the demands for meals and verbal altercations continued for several hours over the dinner period”.

Friends, it's been a difficult 24 hours. Staff harassed for meals. A service user and security guard assaulted. Through it all, you have donated and filled our hearts with gratitude. Every cent will support people experiencing homelessness. Thank you. See our statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TYHD8r8aLo — Shepherds of Good Hope (@sghottawa) January 30, 2022

Among other reports of chaos in the Canadian cities, CNN stated that trucks and cars have been blocking the Coutts border crossing north of Montana where Interstate 15 is a significant commercial artery for US-Canada supply chains. This critical route, barred by trucks, is called HIghway 4 on the Canadian side. Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Alberta tweeted late Sunday, “Alberta RCMP ask motorists to continue to stay away from Hwy 4 south of #Lethbridge to the #Coutts border crossing”.

Additionally, Ottawa police Service tweeted on Sunday that it launched criminal investigations in relation to the “desecration” of the National War memorial or Terry Fox statue, threatening or intimidating behaviour towards police and city workers, damaging a city vehicle or individuals. From Canada’s chief of defence to the defence minister, officials from the Canadian government denounced the demonstrators for ‘dancing’ on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrating the National War Memorial.

Image: AP

