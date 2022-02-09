Canada: Truckers Protesting COVID Vax Rule Find New Crowdfunding Site After GoFundMe Snub

Canadian truckers protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate turned to a Christian crowdfunding website and has already raised millions of dollars after being removed from GoFundMe. The crowdfunding page for ‘Freedom Convoy’ was removed from the official website of GoFundMe over the weekend and it triggered a debate over how the online platforms should moderate campaigns. Prior to the GoFundMe sunb, Ottawa mayor Jim Watson had declared a state of emergency due to the week-long demonstration led by the truck drivers over COVID-19 mandates in the country. Now, the demonstrators have turned to GiveSendGo.

When it comes to freedom, we've got your back! pic.twitter.com/TWV8OoZB3M — GiveSendGo (@GiveSendGo) February 8, 2022

The demonstration had started in mid-January against the requirements that cross-border truckers between the United States and Canada must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. However, Ottawa Police ended up reporting at least 5,000 demonstrators and around 300 counter-protesters in the Canadian capital’s streets with massive trucks blocking the street and shooting off fireworks, reported The Guardian.

Following the unprecedented turn of events considering the ‘Freedom Convoy’, GoFundMe stated that the “previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation” and even revoked over USD 8 million that the truckers had raised on the crowdfunding platform. On 5 February, GoFundMe stated that the group of truckers protesting against the COVID-19 mandate had violated its terms of service and that the platform automatically refunded the ones who had donated for the cause. In response to the same, the demonstrators migrated their fundraising to GiveSendGo.

More about new crowdfunding website for 'Freedom Convoy'

GiveSendGo is a self-proclaimed Christian crowdfunding site and has been known for previously raising funds for far-right groups, including the members of ‘Proud Boys’ and participants of the 6 January Capitol riots. According to Fox News, Jacob Wells, the founder and CFO of GiveSendGo has even called out GoFundMew and Bog Tech for their “authoritarian style of social platforms”, which according to him, promote bias as a fact and leads to more division. As of Monday, the campaign ‘Freedom Convoy 2022’ has raised nearly USD $5 million through the Christian crowdfunding platform.

"Big Tech really has taken it upon themselves to be the arbiters of truth. And it's a place that they were never intended to be, and it's caused more damage than good," Wells told Fox News Digital in a phone interview Monday. "We are now stepping into that place because there is a natural pushback from many people because America was founded on these ideas of freedom."

(Image: AP)