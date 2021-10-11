Canada: Woman Has A Close Shave As Meteorite Crashes Through Roof, Lands On Her Pillow

A woman named Ruth Hamilton nearly got killed when a meteorite fell through her roof and landed on the pillow next to her when she was sleeping on the night of October 4. Hamilton, who is from Golden, British Columbia, Canada, woke up to the sound of a collision. She told Victoria News that she just jumped up and turned on the light, unable to figure out what had occurred.

She further said that she immediately dialled 911 and a police officer was sent to the scene. After examination, it was discovered that the rock was not there as a result of a construction process in the Kicking Horse Canyon. The only alternative possibility was that a meteorite had come through her roof.

She explained that Kicking Horse Canyon had seen a bright light in the sky that had erupted and made loud booms. A meteor had also been seen earlier that night above Lake Louise, about 52 miles east, by onlookers.

Hamilton is unharmed and intends to retain the rock

According to Victoria News, Hamilton was trembling and terrified when it happened. She said that she was relieved when it was concluded that the rock had fallen out of the sky. She is unharmed and intends to retain the rock for the foreseeable future, claiming that her grandchildren will find it fascinating.

Hamilton said that her insurance company will conduct a walk-through of her property to determine whether roof holes caused by space debris are covered. Apparently, this is the first time the company has received a claim of this magnitude. She also stated that she was completely blown away by the fact that it's a "star" that came out of the sky.

Hamilton claims the cosmic near-death experience has given her a new perspective on life

Hamilton stated that the cosmic near-death experience has given her a new perspective on life. She said that life was 'valuable' and can be taken away at any time, even when people believe that they are safe and sound in their bed. She expressed gratitude by saying that she will never take life for granted again, according to Victoria News.

Image: Facebook/@Giselle Roeder