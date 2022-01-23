Canada's COVID-19 Caseload Nears 3MN, Hospitals Report Rise In ICU Admits Amid Omicron

Amid the Omicron scare across the world, Canada has recorded 13,555 additional COVID-19 instances on Saturday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases to 2,905,560, with 32,502 deaths. Ontario, which is the most populated province, has recorded 6,473 fresh cases with 47 more fatalities, while Quebec recorded 5,547 new cases with 68 additional deaths. On Saturday, both provinces have reported a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalisations, however, an increase in the number of patients in intensive care units (ICU).

Approximately 600 ICU patients were documented in Ontario, whereas 275 ICU patients were reported in Quebec. On January 22, a total of 10,745 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Canada, outnumbering the maximum daily cases in all earlier waves of the coronavirus pandemic.

Quebec province decided to implement a health tax on the unvaccinated

In addition to this, Quebec province had earlier declared that people who would decline to obtain vaccination against the deadly virus might face penalties. On January 11, Quebec Premier Francois Legault stated that his province would be the first in the country to implement a health tax on the unvaccinated. As per the BBC, roughly 12.8% of Quebec citizens have not gotten the COVID vaccination, and unvaccinated people account for half of all hospital cases. According to official figures, by January 1, over 85% of Quebec citizens had gotten at least one vaccination dosage.

During a press conference about the COVID situation in the state, Legault stated the unvaccinated would have to give a "contribution". The Premier, on the other hand, did not say how much the fine would be, just that it would be "significant," as per media reports.

The toll on hospitals remains high

Furthermore, the current wave caused by the 'highly mutated' Omicron variant has crested in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada's daily COVID-19 instance number, positive rate, as well as wastewater surveillance. In spite of having signs of steadiness in COVID patient numbers in certain regions, the toll on hospitals remains high, according to Theresa Tam, Canada's national public health officer. Several health care institutions across the nation are under significant strain, she added.

Due to strained and increasingly limited lab-based testing capabilities, medical experts believe Canada's actual COVID-19 case numbers are likely substantially higher than reported. Further, hospitalisation data is also changing at the regional scale, with some provinces stating that they will disclose numbers that distinguish the number of patients in the hospital for COVID-19 from others admitted hospital for some other medical condition along with COVID-19 disease.

