Canada's Trudeau Praises Ukraine's Sniffer Dog Patron; Pledges To Support Kyiv In Demining

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently visited Ukraine to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has praised Patron, a famous mine sniffing dog in Ukraine who has helped Ukrainian forces in finding explosives in the midst of Russian aggression. Patron has aided the Ukrainian military in the detection of over 200 explosives. The dog was honoured by President Zelenskyy for its service.

PM Trudeau shared a tweet of him and Zelenskyy with the dog stating, "Meet Patron. He has already helped Ukrainian forces detect more than 200 explosives, and he helps teach children about mines. The other day, President Zelenskyy honoured him and his owner for all that they have done and for all that they continue to do."

Meet Patron. He has already helped Ukrainian forces detect more than 200 explosives, and he helps teach children about mines. The other day, President @ZelenskyyUa honoured him – and his owner – for all that they have done and for all that they continue to do. pic.twitter.com/MHz5yMXKi1 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 11, 2022

On Sunday, President Zelenskyy awarded a medal to Patron and his owner for their committed service to Ukrainian forces. At a press conference in Kyiv with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskyy presented the award to the dog, stating that he would like to honour the Ukrainian warriors who are currently demining the country alongside the soldiers and a great little dog named Patron, who not only helps to neutralize explosives but also to teach the children the important safety regulations in regions where mines are present.

Trudeau affirmed Canada's commitment to helping Ukraine in demining

During his meeting with Zelenskyy on Sunday, Prime Minister Trudeau affirmed Canada's commitment to helping Ukraine in demining. He stated that they recognize the need for demining and that they announced funding to assist Ukraine in mapping dangers, raising awareness and performing clearing efforts as quickly as possible. He also stated that Canada is spearheading efforts to guarantee that those responsible for war crimes and other serious human rights breaches are held accountable.

Zelenskyy also announced that Canada has agreed to increase cooperation in demining the unoccupied territories of Ukraine. He stated that thousands of mines were left behind by the Russian occupants and that it poses a threat to the people and children of Ukraine. He stated that they are committed to working together in this regard so that there is no longer any "exclusion zone" in Ukraine that cannot be reached owing to the threat of Russian mines.

(Image: @JustinTrudeau/Twitter)