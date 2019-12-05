Canadian Firefighters To Help Desperate Australians Tame Wild Bushfires

A group of Canadian firefighters is set to arrive in Australia to help battle the intense bushfires in New South Wales and Queensland. Hundreds of homes have been destroyed and the ecosystem has suffered irreparable damages. Last week, the Australian authorities had asked the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre for help.

Premier of the Canadian province of Manitoba, Brian Pallister said that they are pleased to help the people of Australia as they too bear the brunt of devastating bushfires. They have selected 21 firefighters who will be stationed in Vancouver before they take off to Australia for a 40-day mission.

Bushfires destroyed 2.5 million acres of farmland

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service revealed that they're fighting around 100 bushfires at the moment. The infernos in eastern Australia have spread across the suburbs of Sydney and the firefighters are struggling to fight the raging fire on the east coast under control.

The official weather forecasts on November 14 showed no substantial rain for at least three months. The wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states have reportedly killed four people, ravaged hundreds of homes, and destroyed around 2.5 million acres (1 million hectares) of farmland and bushes over the past week.

Average temperatures to increase in the next three months: BOM

The fires have been sparked by dry conditions after a three-year drought. Experts believe that the fires have intensified due to climate change, a major factor that has spurred sharp political debates in recent days. The firefighters expect that fire to continue for weeks without significant rainfall.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) said there is only a 25% chance that the country's eastern coast will receive average rainfall between December 1 and February 28. BOM also expects more than 80% chances that average temperatures will increase in the next three months.

