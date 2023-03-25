Canadian Woman Earns Guinness World Record For Most Whole Blood Donated

Josephine Michaluk, an 80-year-old woman from Canada's Alberta, has earned the Guinness World Record for the most whole blood donated (female). She has been donating blood regularly for nearly six decades, as per the Guinness World Record official website. She began donating blood at the age of 22 in 1965, and in the years since she has donated a total of 203 units of blood. A unit of blood is roughly equivalent to one US pint (473 ml). Michaluk shared that her sister talked her into her first blood donation. "I decided I would join her and that was the beginning," said the 80-year-old Alberta woman. Her blood type, O+, has been in demand and said that she likes donating and helping others.

"I feel like I have it in me to give," she said. "I can share it with people that need it, " said Josephine Michaluk.

According to the official website of the Guinness World Records, usually, the amount of blood in the person's body depends on their size, however, the average adult has around 10 pints (4.7 l) of blood in their body, accounting for around 10% of their body weight. Each time, she has donated one unit of her blood.