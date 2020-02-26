Caregiver For Infected Person Is 32nd Coronavirus Case In Taiwan

Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced on February 26, the 32nd confirmed case of Coronavirus on the island. According to reports, the confirmed patient is a woman who was acting as the caregiver for another infected individual in the hospital between February 11 to February 16.

Authorities trying to locate possible infected

The latest positive case was admitted to the hospital on February 24 with mild throat discomfort. She tested positive for Coronavirus on February 26. According to Taiwan Centers for Disease control's website, health agencies are attempting to track down the people the infected patients may have come in contact with.

Schools in Hong Kong remain shut

Hong Kong health officials announced on February 25, that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, schools in Hong Kong will remain shut until Easter. According to reports, schools in Hong Kong have already been shut for over three weeks. Even though schools are to remain shut, university entrance exams are scheduled to go ahead.

Secretary of Education Kevin Yeung Yun-hung has reportedly said that classes at kindergarten, primary, and secondary schools would be suspended till April 20. And even after resuming school, classes will be held in phases. Yeung Yun-hung claimed that the WHO has indicated that the virus and the threat posed by the virus would last for a longer period than expected and therefore the suspension of classes was the best and safest option.

Yeung Yun-hung further added that children in kindergarten, primary and secondary classes interact with each other a lot during classes and this increases the chance of possible infection. In regards to why the university entrance exams were allowed to go as scheduled, Yeung Yun-hung reportedly claimed that only around 50,000 candidates will give the exam and will not interact with each other.

The deadly coronavirus that has been officially named COVID-19 by WHO first surfaced in China's Hubei province and has already infected more than 80,000 people worldwide.

