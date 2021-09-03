Cats Facing Serious Stress Due To Increasing Attention From Humans During COVID: Report

People have been forced to stay at home due to the lockdown imposed due to COVID-19. As the people have been staying at home, the pets have been getting extra care from their human friends. As per a report published in Daily Mail, the felines are falling prey to stress and other health issues due to extra attention from humans.

Cats facing difficulties due to extra attention

The cats due to the extra care by their humans have started developing serious health issues. As per the report, there is a rise in health conditions that include blocked bladders in male cats and cystitis in both male and female cats over the past 18 months. The report mentioned that the veterinarians have suggested the human of cats create hiding space for cats so that they can change their mood.

According to Veterinary nurse Debbie James, from Vet's Klinic in Swindon, the conditions related to stress being reported in the cats now were not witnessed before lockdown. Debbie James suggested human owners of cats to stick to their normal routine even when they are working from home, reported Daily Mail.

As per the report, cats need their time and space while dogs enjoy the attention of their human friends. In addition, dogs are also now experiencing difficulties as humans have started going to their offices. Dogs had got used to extra care and attention and this change has affected them. As per the report, the people have been now contacting rescue centres that they were no longer able to devote their time as much they used to during lockdown to their doggos.

Cats dying mysteriously

Earlier this month, cats were reported to be dying in massive numbers in the UK due to a mysterious illness that researchers believe might be linked to the widely sold cat food brands. As per the Guardian's report, the rise in the number of cat deaths has also triggered concerns that not enough is being done to warn owners about the nationwide product recall. Vets across Britain were overwhelmed with cases of pancytopenia which is a condition including a rapid decrease in red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

IMAGE: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage

