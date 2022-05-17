Last Updated:

CBI Sends Judicial Request To Hong Kong In Rs 156 Crore Diamonds Over-inflated Invoices

CBI has sent a judicial request to Hong Kong seeking assistance in its probe into a racket that allegedly imported Rs 156 cr diamonds with inflated invoices

Written By
Astha Singh
CBI

Image: PTI


In a massive breaking, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sent a judicial request to Hong Kong and has sought assistance in its probe into a racket that allegedly imported diamonds with inflated invoices worth Rs 156 crore to camouflage its money laundering activities, officials said. 

CBI sends judicial request to Hong Kong in Rs 156 crore diamonds over-invoicing case

Seeking details about transactions and accounts flagged during the probe, the central agency has dispatched the letters rogatory (LR), a judicial request, to the Secretary for Justice, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. At first, CBI approached the Home Ministry with its application for the go-ahead for sending the LR. After getting the permission, the application was submitted to a special court in Mumbai which had ordered the issuance of the LR under Section 166 A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)-- which states a letter of request competent authority for investigation in a country or place outside India.

In January 2020, the agency booked 17 individuals and companies, including three Mumbai-based senior Customs officials, for allegedly being part of a money-laundering racket and for using over-invoiced import of diamonds worth over Rs 156 crore. The diamonds were imported to India from Hong Kong, hence the CBI sought assistance from its law enforcement agencies to collect the required information, they said.

READ | BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena seeks transfer of Bhilwara case to CBI; 'PFI may be involved'

The agency refused to provide details of the information sought by it as it may hamper its probe ao the case was then referred to the CBI after a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence probe found the alleged involvement of Customs officials in the conspiracy, they said.  The DRI probe alleged that Hong Kong-based businessman Girish Kadel had imported rough diamonds from Switzerland to Hong Kong in the name of his four companies.

In the name of two companies-- Antique Exim Pvt Ltd and Tanman Jewels, Kadel exported some of these diamonds to India through 14 consignments showing an over-invoiced value of Rs 156.28 crore. During DRI's revaluation, the actual value of the consignments appeared to be Rs 1.03 crore.

READ | FCRA bribery scandal: CBI books 14, recovers Rs 3.21 Cr during search ops at 40 locations

The CBI investigation so far has shown that Kadel allegedly used importer­exporter codes (IECs) of Antique Exim Private Limited and Tanman Jewels Private Limited through his aide Atul Paldecha for siphoning off the money outside India through the import of overvalued goods. As per CBI, after the revaluation of these 14 consignments of rough diamonds, it was found that their actual value was Rs 1.21 crore against the declared value of Rs 156 crore during June 2018.

READ | Tension grips Rajasthan's Bhilwara after brutal murder of youth; BJP demands CBI probe

(With PTI Inputs)

(Image: PTI)

READ | CBI launches probe into IPL betting racket with links to Pakistan; over 28 under radar
READ | CBI records statement of inspector Anup Dange in corruption case against Param Bir Singh
Tags: CBI, Hong Kong, China
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND