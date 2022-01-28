Central Asia Summit: Leaders Call For Non-discriminatory Int'l Response To Global Health

In the first India-Central Asia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Presidents of five Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan as well as Uzbekistan, have urged for a transparent and non-discriminatory worldwide response to the global health challenges such as pandemics. Citing the growing interdependence of nations in an interconnected world, on Thursday, they have also come to an agreement that mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates will make it easier for people of their nations to travel.

According to the Delhi Declaration accepted at the virtual India-Central Asia Summit, the leaders stressed the need for diverse global supply chains built on trust, resilience, and trustworthiness in the post-pandemic world. Further, the declaration reads, “The leaders called for a timely, transparent, effective and non-discriminatory international response to global health challenges including pandemics, for ensuring an equitable and affordable access to medicines and critical health supplies."

Leaders underlined the need for widespread immunisation

The leaders even expressed their solidarity with individuals who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak and asked for a concerted effort to combat the disease. They underlined the need for widespread immunisation, vaccine availability, technology transfer, local manufacturing capacity development, medical product supply chain development, and pricing transparency.

Expressing their mutual appreciation for one another due to their rapid support during the coronavirus pandemic, the leaders also indicated a desire to expand their collaboration in the healthcare sector. The declaration stated that India's largest hospital chains are welcome to explore constructing branches of their multi-specialty hospitals and diagnostic centres in the Central Asian nations.

Summit marks 30th anniversary of India and Central Asian countries diplomatic ties

Central Asian officials have even applauded India's plan to host a 100-member Central Asian youth delegation each year to build deeper mutual understanding. The summit took place on the 30th anniversary of India and Central Asian countries establishing diplomatic ties.

It is worth noting that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, as well as Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev all participated in the virtual summit, which was hosted by PM Modi.

PM Modi highlighted his principles for regional growth, peace, and prosperity as "Support of All, Development for All, Trust for All, Efforts for All." To guarantee that no one would be left behind, the leaders decided that international development should be human-centred. In this perspective, the leaders advocated for global growth and development that is more cooperative and inclusive.

(Image: Twitter/ @MeaIndia)