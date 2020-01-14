The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

CES 2020: Netizens React To A Robot Making Pizza

Rest of the World News

The annual CES2020 technology conference was held in Las Vegas offering a forum for companies to unveil their products and services for the coming year

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
CES2020

A robot that resembles an assembly line making pizzas for the masses was spotted at the CES Gadget Show 2020. The annual CES technology conference was held in Las Vegas offering a forum for companies to unveil their products and services for the coming year. Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their disapproval over the Robot taking up a human's job.

READ | Punjab To Deploy Sewer-cleaning Robots In Muktsar

A worker with an iPad tells the robot what type of pizza to make and then slides a frozen crust on the conveyor belt. As the crust goes down the line, sauce, cheese, sausage, and other toppings fall from above and onto the crust. A worker then needs to put the pie in the oven, take it out when it’s done and slice it up. The robot, which resembles an assembly line, can churn out 300 12-inch pies in an hour. (The high price, though, has nothing to do with the robot’s costs, but the captive audience at CES’ sprawling venues.)

Picnic, the startup behind the robot, said it’s also assembling pizzas at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the company is based. Pizza shop owners can customize the machine and add whatever crusts or ingredients they want. Besides pizzas, Picnic said the robot could be reconfigured to make wraps or salads for restaurants.

READ | CES Gadget Show: Pizza From Robots, Underwater Scooters

Netizens disapprove 

Looking at the robot rolling out pizzas, netizens could not contain their disagreement of a robot taking up a man's job.

READ | Samsung’s Ballie Is A Cute Little Rolling Robot Your Doggo Would Fall In Love With  

READ | Tata Elxsi And AEye Unveil Integrated RoboTaxi System

(with AP inputs)

(image:AP)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV HITS BACK AT CRITICISM
AAP SKIPS OPPOSITION MEET
'DEEPIKA SHOULD LEARN MORE'
ABVP: JNU ATTACK WAS LED BY MAOIST
SATYA NADELLA ON CAA
OSCAR 2020: FULLNOMINEES LIST