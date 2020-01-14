CES 2020: Netizens React To A Robot Making Pizza

A robot that resembles an assembly line making pizzas for the masses was spotted at the CES Gadget Show 2020. The annual CES technology conference was held in Las Vegas offering a forum for companies to unveil their products and services for the coming year. Netizens, on the other hand, expressed their disapproval over the Robot taking up a human's job.

VIDEO: A robot that resembles an assembly line makes pizza for the masses at #CES2020. Read more from @rachelerman and @josephpisani

about other innovations at the gadget show: https://t.co/aMIzjtp7nZ pic.twitter.com/fklyRa2Ruy — AP Business News (@APBusiness) January 10, 2020

READ | Punjab To Deploy Sewer-cleaning Robots In Muktsar

A worker with an iPad tells the robot what type of pizza to make and then slides a frozen crust on the conveyor belt. As the crust goes down the line, sauce, cheese, sausage, and other toppings fall from above and onto the crust. A worker then needs to put the pie in the oven, take it out when it’s done and slice it up. The robot, which resembles an assembly line, can churn out 300 12-inch pies in an hour. (The high price, though, has nothing to do with the robot’s costs, but the captive audience at CES’ sprawling venues.)

Picnic, the startup behind the robot, said it’s also assembling pizzas at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, where the company is based. Pizza shop owners can customize the machine and add whatever crusts or ingredients they want. Besides pizzas, Picnic said the robot could be reconfigured to make wraps or salads for restaurants.

READ | CES Gadget Show: Pizza From Robots, Underwater Scooters

Netizens disapprove

Looking at the robot rolling out pizzas, netizens could not contain their disagreement of a robot taking up a man's job.

Robots taking jobs, so the rich can become richer, I will not buy pizza from robots. — RobCapazzi 🇺🇸 (@robcapazzi) January 11, 2020

If the restaurant goes out of business, does the robot qualify for unemployment benefits? — joseph lipowski (@josephl1331) January 11, 2020

READ | Samsung’s Ballie Is A Cute Little Rolling Robot Your Doggo Would Fall In Love With

OMG. This gadget in place will truly hurt those who rely on these type of jobs being there for them. 😔 — makingapoint (@thenumberofrest) January 11, 2020

READ | Tata Elxsi And AEye Unveil Integrated RoboTaxi System

(with AP inputs)