Chapare Virus: All About The Virus In Bolivia Capable Of Transmitting From Human-to-human

Researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have discovered a rare virus in Bolivia which could be transmitted from human-to-human. The path-breaking discovery was a part of CDC’s effort to identify new infection while still battling with the COVID-19. The scientists have said that the Chapare virus caused Chapare hemorrhagic fever (CHHF) which was similar to Ebola.

“The Chapare virus is in the arenavirus family. Arenaviruses are usually spread to people through direct contact with infected rodents or indirectly through the urine or faeces (droppings) of an infected rodent,” CDC explained on its website.

Previous Outbreaks

Researchers revealed that there had been two reported outbreaks of the infection in the past. The first one occurred in 2003 Chapare Province, Bolivia, which resulted in one fatal case. The second outbreak occurred in 2019 in Caranavi Province of the South American nation and resulted in five confirmed cases, three of which were fatal.

Signs and Symptoms

The symptoms of CHHF “resemble those of other South American hemorrhagic fevers, such as Argentine hemorrhagic fever (AHF) or Bolivian hemorrhagic fever (BHF),” researchers said. While there is limited information on the incubation period of the virus, researchers said that the time between exposure and development of symptoms usually ranged from four to 21 days for arenaviruses.

The documented signs and symptoms of CHHF from the first and second outbreaks included some or all of the following:

fever

headache

joint and muscle pain

pain behind the eyes

stomach pain

vomiting

diarrhoea

bleeding gums

rash

irritability

Treatment

As of now, there is no available treatment for the viral infection. However, CDC researchers stressed that “Supportive therapy” was important for recovery from and survival of CHHF. The therapy includes practices such as maintenance of hydration, management of shock (eg, fluid resuscitation, administration of vasopressin stocks), sedation, pain relief and transfusions (when necessary).

Prevention

First and Foremost, the CDC suggested improving rodent control in and around homes and buildings. As per scientists, keeping them away could help in the reduction of exposure to rodents that may be infected with arenaviruses. Secondly, as the Chapare virus is capable of human-to-human transmission, it is important to avoid contact with the body fluids of people who are sick with Chapare. “Take precautions to avoid contact with body fluids (e.g. blood, saliva, urine, semen, respiratory secretions, etc) of infected people, even after they have recovered until they have tested negative,” CDC warned.

Representative Image: WHO