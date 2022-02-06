Charles Darwin Plagiarised His Research Works From Fellow Naturalist, Claims New Book

Even though Charles Darwin's theory of evolution is widely regarded as the foundational principle in science, writer Mike Sutton claimed that it is nothing more than a discourteous effort to plagiarise the work of a fellow naturalist, Sputnik reported. Dr Mike Sutton in his upcoming book "Science Fraud: Darwin's Plagiarism of Patrick Matthew's Theory" draws parallels between Darwin's "On The Origin of Species" and Matthew's "On Naval Timber and Arboriculture".

The English naturalist, geologist and biologist, Charles Darwin's contribution to evolution, in which he proposed that all forms of life came from common ancestors and developed via natural selection, considered him as one of the most significant personalities in human history.

According to Sputnik, Dr Sutton said, "This is the biggest scientific fraud in history. In 1859 Darwin replicated the theory of evolution by natural selection is Patrick Matthew's 1831 prior publication.” He went on to say that Matthew was the first person to create the phrase "natural process of selection" to describe the concept. Darwin realised he had no choice but to use the same words so he called it the ‘Process of Natural Selection’. He shuffled the words and hoped nobody would notice", Dr Sutton added.

Mike Sutton provided evidence on Charles Darwin's plagiarised work

Furthermore, it should be emphasised that accusations of plagiarism had already been raised against Charles Darwin, however, Dr Sutton's book provides new "evidence" of stealing, Sputnik reported. In the book, the author claimed that Darwin's acquaintances and coworkers read and reviewed Patrick Matthew's work and that Darwin himself read nearly five of Patrick Matthew's publications. This noticeably contradicts remarks made by Charles Darwin, who said that he had never read or reviewed any of his colleague naturalist's publications and stated that neither he nor "any other naturalist" had known of Matthew's ideas.

In addition to this, a letter Darwin's wife Emma reportedly sent to Patrick Matthew is considered to be another piece of "evidence" provided by Dr Mike Sutton. In the note, she had acknowledged and admitted that Darwin's theory of evolution was Matthew's "original child," but that Darwin raised it "like his own."

Mike Sutton said, "She wrote claiming Darwin was too ill to write, with a telling line to Matthew. She says, 'Darwin is more loyal to your own original child than you were yourself. If you want an admission, there it is – Your own original child", Sputnik reported.

Meanwhile, in a letter released in the Gardener's Chronicle, Patrick Matthew himself mentioned parallels between his book and Charles Darwin's work. Further, Darwin admitted that his colleague "anticipated by many years the explanation which I have offered of the origin of species, under the name of natural selection," but as previously noted he and his coworkers were unaware of Matthew's work. He apologised to the naturalist and pledged to give Matthew credit in forthcoming versions of his work, which he did, Sputnik reported.

