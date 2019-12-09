Chile Protesters Break Into Dance Routine Amid Violent Demonstrations

Nearly two months ago, students in Chile started a protest against fare hikes which has now turned into a nationwide call for better services and socioeconomic equality. Recently, a couple was seen dancing amidst the chaos of demonstrations. Millions have taken on the streets every day to demand President of Chile Sebastian Pinera to increase benefits for the poor. However, the video of two protesters dressed in black, with covered faces breaking down into a 'romantic' dance while smoke and unrest can be seen in the background has warmed the heart of netizens.

Que Viva la danza!



Que Viva Mi Pueblo!!! pic.twitter.com/BU21Mnfx9W — #ChileDesperto (@Chile_Despert0) November 23, 2019

Netizens adored their strength

As the video was shared on the internet, it has taken the internet by storm. While receiving thousands of views, the 56-second clip warmed the heart of people worldwide. Most of the internet users were seen supporting the demonstrators in the nation and adored their strength and 'resilience'. Few Twitter users were also seen remembering an old saying by Emma Goldman which said 'If I can't dance, your revolution does not interest me'. Others also said the video is an example of 'romanticisation of violence'.

The months-long demonstrations

The demonstrators are demanding improved social services and equality. Some groups even clashed with the police in the capital. The demonstrators brought the traffic to a halt on some roads and affected many commuters. According to the reports, Finance Minister Ignacio Briones, who was heading to Congress in the port city of Valparaiso stepped down from his vehicle to talk to the truck drivers. He said that the people are facing huge social demands and they are all aware of that. He added that the people are having a really tough time in each and every sector. The protest started last month over a surge in the subway fares which has escalated to a massive form demanding a broad range of changes. A maximum number of the protests were peaceful but some have turned violent. Around 20 people have died in the clashes. Looting and arson have resulted in the cancellation of two upcoming major international summits.

