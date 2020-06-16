Chile Renews State Of Catastrophe For 90 More Days Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Chile has said on June 15 that it would extend the state of catastrophe for another 90 days as the cases of coronavirus infections are surging in the South American nation. The plan was already in place since mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic but recently the cases have drastically increased in Mya and June with over 5,000 daily infections in the past few weeks. The state of catastrophe has been extended by the decree of Chile’s President Sebastián Piñera for protection of people.

Chilean Minister of National Defense of Flag of Chile Lawyer Alberto Espina Otero has said that police will continue to control health regulations but in a bid to make nation’s response more effective to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the citizens must comply with social distancing guidelines, curfew among other measures. Moreover, Chile’s Minister of the Interior and Public Security Gonzalo Bluemel said on Twitter that in the upcoming week the government will approve legislation that would make penalties for health crimes more stringent. However, Bluemel noted that “no term, measure or sanction substitutes the fulfilment of the duties”.

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Chile

According to international reports, the significant spike in COVID-19 cases has paralysed the country’s health systems and authorities had even imposed a full lockdown on its capital Santiago. While the global infections of coronavirus have crossed over eight million, Chile has recorded 179,436 cases of coronavirus cases with 3,362 deaths. Now with state of catastrophe extended on the nation, it has renewed the power of government to exercises extraordinary powers to restrict the movement but ensure the supply of food and basic services. The Quarantine measures will also be routinely enforced by soldiers in Santiago.

Recently the World Health Organisation (WHO) has also noted that South America could be the ‘new epicentre’ of the coronavirus outbreak. Chilean President has also urged people to maintain social distance and said "Let us not allow physical distance to become social distance. Especially with older adults."

