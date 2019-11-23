Chile Unrest Continues, Death Toll Rises To 23

As anti-government protest in Chile enters its fifth week, the death toll has risen to 23 as police and protesters continue to clash. The protesters have been fighting against the entrenched political elite that come from a small number of the wealthiest families.

Violence continues in the 5th week of protests

The death toll in the country rose to 23 as the country entered its 5th week of social unrest. The South American nation has been protesting since October 18 against widespread social and economic inequality and a deeply entrenched political elite that come from a very small number of wealthy Chilean families.



The announcement that Chile will draft a new constitution has not been enough for the protestors and the bloodshed has continued nonetheless. In the 3 decades of Chilean democracy, this is the worst crisis that Chille has faced, over 2,000 injuries have been reported and around 280 have been seriously injured in the eye by shotgun pellets.



Since the unrest began, weekly rallies have seen a massive turnout at Plaza Italia in Santiago. The latest casualty was reported to be that of a 13-year old boy who was run over by a van during a protest in Arica which is 2,100 kilometres north of the capital of Santiago.

Calls for calm fall on deaf ears

A young protester was quoted saying that the protests cannot ease up because the government repressions are still ongoing and the government continues to sigh fake agreements in order to end the unrest.Local media outlets captured hundreds of protesters squaring off against the police outside the Costanera Centre, the largest mall in South America, as around twenty riot police guarded the entrance to the building. Anger in the streets have eased after the announcement of the new constitution resulting in protests not being huge, but outbursts of violence have multiplied since Thursday and Friday.



President Sebastian Pinera's government again appealed for calm and Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumei call to all political forces to end the unrest. Despite the calls for calm, a shopping centre in the north of Santiago was set on fire and looted.

In response to the growing unrest that does not show signs of letting up, 2,500 trainee police officers would be put on the streets early to bolster the force.

