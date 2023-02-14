Bárbara Hernández, a 37-year-old Chilean open water swimmer, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first person to swim 1.55 miles through the icy waters of Antarctica. Her long list of accomplishments includes holding a Guinness World Record for the quickest ocean mile swim through the challenging Drake Passage in southern Chile. Despite the frigid water temperature of 36 degrees, Hernández, who is also known as 'ice mermaid', braved the extreme conditions wearing nothing more than a standard bathing suit.

Hernández's swim has set a new world record as the longest Antarctic swim, as per a report from UPI. "I'm so happy and so relieved that it all went well. Swimming in Antarctica has been a dream I've had for years, and part of my longtime ambition to swim in parts of all seven of the world's oceans. Physically it has been incredibly tough, but all worth it if the message on the need for urgent action to protect these amazing waters reaches decision-makers," she said, after completing her swim.

Open water swimming

Open water swimming has been around for centuries, with people swimming long distances in oceans, lakes, and rivers for various reasons such as fishing, transportation, or even military purposes. However, as a sport, it began to gain popularity in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. One of the pioneers of open water swimming was Captain Matthew Webb, who in 1875 became the first person to swim across the English Channel. Another notable figure was Paul Boyton, who in the late 1800s developed the first practical rubber wetsuit and popularized swimming exhibitions in rivers and lakes.

In the early 20th century, marathon swimming events started to be organized, with the first one being held in 1905 in the United States. These events typically involved swimming long distances in open water, such as across lakes or along coastal routes. Other notable pioneers of open water swimming include Gertrude Ederle, who in 1926 became the first woman to swim across the English Channel, and Lynne Cox, who in 1987 became the first person to swim from the United States to the Soviet Union across the Bering Strait.