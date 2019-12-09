Chimpanzee Washes Clothes After Observing Keeper At Chinese Zoo

According to reports, an 18-year-old chimpanzee named Yuhui, who lives at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in south-western China spent 30 minutes washing his keeper's T-shirt with a soap and brush. The video has taken everyone by surprise. In the past several scientific studies have found striking similarities between chimpanzees and humans.

Chimpanzee watched his keeper nonstop

Yuhui's keeper while talking to local media said that he never intended to teach Yuhui but the chimp was watching him nonstop that made curious weather Yuhui could do it on his own and he managed to imitate his keeper perfectly showing just how smart and observant Yuhui is. The keeper also added that other than washing clothes Yuhui can also make the heart shape with his fingers and stand on one foot.

Yuhui, a chimpanzee living in China's Chongqing, is washing clothes with brush and soap. pic.twitter.com/mzlX4mNBym — Youth China (@YouthChina) December 4, 2019

In a similar incident, a monkey in China ordered groceries online after stealing keeper's phone, the stealthy monkey was caught red-handed on the CCTV by her handler. According to reports, a stealthy primate apparently managed to steal and use his keeper's cell phone to order groceries online. Mengmeng was ordering daily necessities on her phone when she realized that she had not fed the monkey. This led her to leave her phone unattended in order to prepare the meal.

That was all the opportunity that the sneaky zoo resident needed, as when she came back to the office and checked her phone she was surprised to find confirmation messages for orders for items she had never intended to buy. Mengmeng could not even locate the items she has previously saved in her cart. An obviously puzzled Mengmeng decided to check the CCTV footage in order to make head or tails of what happened. As it turns out, the culprit was right under her nose the whole time.

The monkey, who has grown up in her care was caught on tape sneaking up to the phone and fidgeting with it during his keeper's absence since Mengmeng frequently orders items online the monkey had no problems ordering items in its keeper's stead.

Mengmeng later told the local media that she did not cancel the orders placed by the monkey as they were all in fact items of necessity.

