China: Marathon Runner Runs 50km In His Living Room Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pan Shancu, a Chinese marathon runner from the City of Hangzhou reportedly ran 31 miles (50 km) in his living room amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus in China. The athlete completed 6,250 laps of the track on a large setup that he formed out of the two tables inside his apartment as he was quarantined in his house like the rest of the million people in his country.

The amateur marathon runner told the media that could not bear sitting down locked up anymore as he and many other people across China have been confined to their homes for weeks. He added that he decided to do physical activity and exercise in his living room instead.

Each lap of the room was of 8 meters

Pan said that each lap of his room was 8 meters, and he eventually completed more than six thousand in four hours, 48 minutes and 44 seconds and then posted the video on China’s Social media site Weibo. He said that he also posted the screenshots from his running app on which he tracked his progress.

Hangzhou, Zhejiang province under lockdown

Pan further added that he has not been able to go outside his house for many days, and he could not bear the boredom and confinement. He reportedly said that he ran approximately 50km and sweated all over, and he felt great after days. According to the reports, Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, was placed under lockdown restricting the movement of the locals as they quarantined in their homes.

The measure was taken by the Chinese administration on 5 February in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, now renamed by the World Health Organisation as Covid-19. The Asian Athletics Association reportedly announced that it would cancel its Indoor Championships, which were scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, due to the outbreak of the virus.

