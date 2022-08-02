China & Taiwan Bolster Forces Amid Rising Tensions Over Pelosi's Possible Taipei Visit

Amid growing tensions over Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to Taipei, China and Taiwan have begun mobilising their forces, according to media reports. According to footage released by the Chinese military, Beijing has reportedly started military drills near Taiwan. Furthermore, according to visuals shown in Chinese media, the nation's Armed Forces have initiated bringing military equipment into Fujian province, which is close to Taiwan.

Taiwan, on the other hand, is preparing to accompany Nancy Pelosi through its airspace with eight Mirage 2000 fighter jets manufactured in France, according to videos accessed by the local media. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the third in line to the presidency, is making the highest-level visit by a US government official to Taiwan in 25 years. Notably, Taiwan is a self-governing island that China's Communist Party claims as part of its territory.

Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on July 28, have warned of unspecified retaliation if Pelosi's Taiwan visit goes ahead. Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on August 2 to meet with the country's leader and other officials as part of her Asian tour this week.

China warns US ahead of Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan

Further, the news of Pelosi's planned trip to Taiwan dominated Chinese social media on August 2, with internet users pledging support for Chinese military actions and calling for Beijing to seize control of Taiwan. On the other hand, people in Taiwan have mixed feelings about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to the self-ruled island that China claims as its territory, AP reported.

On August 2, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry warned the US, saying, "China and US through different channels have maintained close communication. We've repeatedly expressed our strong opposition to the potential visit of Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan & that it's a sensitive issue & how dangerous it could be."

However, on August 1, the White House condemned Beijing's rhetoric, saying that the US "will not take the bait or engage in sabre rattling" and has no interest in raising tensions with China. A spokesman for the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, emphasised that it was ultimately up to Pelosi to decide whether to visit the autonomous island. He referred to the numerous congressional visits to Taiwan over the years.

