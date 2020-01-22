China: Wuhan Mayor Asks Citizens Not To Travel Outside As Deadly Coronavirus Spreads

The mayor of the city of Wuhan in China has reportedly urged citizens not to travel outside China during the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday that witnesses the largest annual migration of the citizens. The authorities have issued a travel advisory and warnings in the backlash of Wuhan pneumonia outbreak, coronavirus, which is a mysterious SARS-like disease that has spread around China and three other Asian countries. One case of infection each has also been reportedly discovered in the US and Taiwan.

Cases soared past 200

The government and the dedicated authorities worldwide are grappling to control the deadly virus as the cases soared past 200 in approximately 2 days that were earlier 136, as per the reports. A sharp spike in cases has been detected as travelling in China intensifies ahead of the weekend’s New Year holidays in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission had reported one death and 59 new infections last Saturday that inflated to 77 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of infections in the city to 198, according to the reports. Meanwhile, two new cases emerged from within the capital Beijing, and one in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong.

Daxing Municipal Health Commission, Southern Beijing told the media that the two patients in Beijing had travelled to Wuhan and returned from the city’s sprawling international airport. A total of nine people have been killed and 440 cases of infection have emerged in China until now, as per the reports.

Health Commission of Guangdong Province revealed the similar details, as per the reports, the 66-year-old man infected in Shenzhen had visited Wuhan on Dec 29 and fell ill beginning January after he returned home.

President of US, Donald Trump was questioned about the new coronavirus on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a day after Centres for Disease Control confirmed the first US case of infection of the virus in Washington state. He told the media that the United States had the situation totally under control and he was not at all concerned about any possibility of a pandemic, it is only one person infected who was coming from China.

