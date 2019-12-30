China Bans Imports Of Pigs, Wild Boars From Indonesia Due To African Swine Fever

As the number of African swine fever cases rises, China's customs has reportedly banned imports of pigs, wild boars and all other related products from Indonesia. According to international media reports, the deadly disease has swept across China itself since being first detected in the country back in August last year. The country also issued a series of measures to boost pig production, however, they have also maintained strict prevention and control measures to prevent new outbreaks of the disease.

Earlier this month, the Indonesian agriculture ministry also reported that nearly 30,000 pigs have died as the country tackles an outbreak of African swine fever. A deadly pig virus has been devastating farmers across the region in North Sumatra and is expected to wipe out at least more than half of China's pig herd this year as it already has reduced by more than 40 per cent and has escalated the prices of meat to record levels. According to the initial estimates by Indonesia's statistic bureau, Indonesia produced 327,215 tonnes of pork meat last year, while the production in Bali remained maximum. North Sumatra produced 43,308 tonnes the previous year. Asia is facing a number of recent outbreaks of CSF virus and African swine fever.

Australia, Germany take precautions

Swine fever, even though remains harmless to humans, it can kill pigs within a few days. According to the World Organisation for Animal Health the fatality rate of the disease can be nearly up to 100 per cent. The virus is robust and is also able to survive for seven days even in the absence of a host and for several months in frozen pork products. The recent spread of the disease has also raised concerns in Australia who are now reportedly enhancing their biosecurity measures to keep out the swine fever. Germany which has a major pork exporting industry is also reportedly deploying drones, sniffer dogs and electrified fences in order to prevent the spread of Swine fever as it can affect the industry.

