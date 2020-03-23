China Begins Relaxing Social Distancing As Coronavirus Cases Drop In The Country

While the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, China has been relaxing social distancing measures as the cases of virus slows there. As per reports, earlier in the week, Wuhan reported no new cases of the coronavirus for the first time since the outbreak began and the checkpoints around the city have been lifted by authorities.

Life returning to normal

According to reports the checkpoints and barriers preventing the movement of people have been there since January and people in the city set off fireworks after they were removed after weeks of quarantine and lockdown. On March 21, China as a whole reported only 46 new cases of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, with the virus and its impact receding, the country is looking to restart its economy in the areas that it has deemed as ‘low risk of infection’. Schools in Wuhan are being reopened so to are supermarkets and convenience stores. In the eastern city of Hangzhou, cinemas, libraries and museums are set to re-open and the measuring of people’s temperature at hotels, subway stations and office buildings will stop.

According to the World Health Organization representative in China, Dr Gauden Galea, the coronavirus is an epidemic that has been nipped as it was growing and stopped in its track. He reportedly added that his statement is supported by the data they have as well as observations made in society. The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 14,703 lives across the world and has infected over 339,182 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019.

US blames China for the virus

Amidst the coronavirus outbreak, two superpowers, the United States and China are experiencing one of the worst phases of their relationship. US diplomats and their family members were evacuated from China in February during a global health crisis caused due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the withdrawal of US diplomats was one of the largest peacetime evacuations in history. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the severity of the virus and for not giving adequate warning of the deadly virus. He has also referred to the virus as the ‘Chinese virus’ several times.

