China: Beyond Meat Sells 'fake' Meat As Cafes, Restaurants Reopen

As China reopened several cafes and restaurants, Beyond Meat reportedly started selling plant-based ‘fake’ meat through Starbucks cafes. The US-based company, Beyond Meat, reportedly said that they saw a growing demand for plant-based meat in China due to coronavirus scare and hence they decided to supply their ‘fake’ meat products to thousands of Starbucks cafes. As per reports, with the growing demand for ‘fake’ meant and meat shortage in the country, fast-food chain KFC has also said that it will start trialling fake chicken nuggets from next week.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Beyond Meat said that they will be offering three meals across 3,300 Starbucks in China, which have now reopened. Meanwhile, KFC also said that it will start selling plant-based fried chicken for the first time in China for a trial period in Shanghai and the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

A spokesperson from Beyond Meat reportedly said that the company sees Asia as a key region for strategic long-term growth. The spokesperson added that the goal of the company is to have localised production with Asia by the end of 2020 as China is still dealing with meat shortage. Furthermore, several western brands are hoping to tap into a growing demand for meat substitutes in China.

Meanwhile, coronavirus which is believed to be originated from a seafood/wet market in China’s Wuhan city has led to several countries demanding it to be shut. However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said these markets should be allowed to reopen only on the condition that they conform to stringent food safety and hygiene standards. WHO chief emphasised that the wet markets are an important source of affordable food and livelihood for millions of people all over the world.

Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus, which was originated from China’s ‘wet markets’, has claimed more than 190,000 lives around the world. And the same ‘wet markets’ have now reportedly been opened. According to reports, the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Coronavirus pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and territories and has infected more than 2.7 million people. Out of the total infections, nearly 745,045 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

