China Calls Upon US Diplomat, Warns Against Passing Of Hong Kong Bill

The Foreign Ministry of China on November 20 called upon top US diplomat over the Senate's passing of a Hong Kong rights bill and warned of strong counteractions that will be taken against the United States if the bill is signed into law. According to the ministry, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu called the acting charge d'affaires William Klein to file for a strong protest. Beijing strongly urged Washington to take immediate measures to prevent the bill from turning into law and stop interfering in China's internal affairs. The statement said, otherwise China will take strong measures to counter the US.

China asks US, UK to refrain from interfering

China’s ambassador to the United Kkingdom in a press conference held on November 18 has asked all foreign countries including the United States and the United Kingdom to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of Hong Kong. The comments came while the protesters continue to fight the Hong Kong police. The riot police in Hong Kong batted with the pro-democracy protesters at different varsity campuses and brought the city's upscale business hub to a halt on November 12. It is considered to be one of the most violent phases of unrest seen in more than five months of widespread protests. The recent violence sparked since Monday when a police officer shot a protester and a man was set on fire in the neighbouring district.

Lawmakers condemn police actions

The universities present in the city emerged as battlefields throughout November 12 with sustained clashes at major campuses for the first time. The main violence erupted from the Chinese University of Hong Kong where the usual grounds were turned into a battlefield. The chaotic scenes of the explosion, gun fires, smoke plumes left scores of students injured. The police said the protestors hurled debris and petrol bombs in a nearby highway linking the Northern New Territories with Kowloon, bringing traffic to a halt in a haze of tear gas smoke. The lawmakers of the city condemned the actions of the police and said that the continuous firing of tear gas has turned the university campus into a battlefield. Tensions initially escalated due to the death of a young man who fell from a multi-story car parking during the clashes with the police.

