China Coronavirus Hospital Ready To Receive Patients After A Record 8-day Completion

Chinese hospital specially built for patients infected by the deadly coronavirus is ready to receive patients, state media reported. The hospital which is designed to have 1000-beds will be receiving patients from Monday.

The emergency hospital was built in a record time of just eight days and it will house patients with confirmed infections to ease the shortage of beds elsewhere in the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the contagious disease. According to Chinese state media, the new hospital was built on the same construction plans from a hospital built in Beijing in 2003 during the SARS outbreak.

Read: "No, Coronavirus Won't Turn You Into A Zombie," Assures Malaysian Government Amid Rumours

The hospital, 'Huoshenshan' meaning the 'fire-god mountain' is named after Zhurong, an important figure in Chinese mythology and Chinese folk religion. According to media reports, more than 7,500 workers worked day and night to finish the project that was started on January 25. Chinese state media had earlier reported that the country is building another hospital in the same city with a capacity of 1,600 beds for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The second hospital will reportedly be named 'Leishenshan' or 'thunder-god mountain.'

Read: Coronavirus: Maldives' President Solih Thanks India For Evacuating 7 Maldivians From Wuhan

Coronavirus outbreak

The world is battling the outbreak of the deadly contagious coronavirus that has claimed more than 360 lives so far in China alone. According to the international press, the confirmed reported cases have reached up to 17,000 as of February 2. The disease is believed to have originated in a market in Hubei's Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Chinese authorities have imposed a strict quarantine in 12 cities across the country, 11 of which are in the Hubei province. As per the US CDC, confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in 27 other countries that include some developed countries like, Australia, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Singapore, and Italy.

Read: Coronavirus: India Temporarily Suspends E-visa Facility For Chinese And Foreigners Residing In China

Read: Another Flight To Evacuate Indians From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan To Leave Delhi On Saturday: AI