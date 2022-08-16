China reiterated its condemnation after a second US congressional delegation led by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan for an unannounced two-day visit. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi termed the second visit of US officials to Taipei in a month as a “blatant provocation”. He added that Beijing now has to take “necessary and legitimate countermeasures” to protect the mainland’s territorial integrity.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “In response to every provocation blatantly launched by the #US, China has to take necessary &legitimate countermeasures, which is part of the legitimate right of safeguarding the country's sovereignty & territorial integrity.”

Moreover, after the new five-member delegation started visiting the self-ruled democratic island on Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin also voiced condemnation of the visit. He said, “US Senator Markey & his delegation insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region in disregard of China's solemn representations & firm opposition, & this is a blatant violation of the one-China principle & the three China-US joint communiques”.

“China once again urges the US side to abide by the one-China principle & the three China-US joint communiques, handle Taiwan-related issues prudently & properly, & stop fudging, hollowing out & distorting the one-China principle so as to avoid causing further damages,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

US delegation arrived in Taipei to ‘reaffirm’ support for island

The second delegation came just days after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the first US Speaker to visit the island in 25 years, especially at a time when ties between Washington and Beijing are at an all-time low. A spokesperson for Markey said in a statement that the new five-member US delegation started the visit to “reaffirm the United States' support for Taiwan" and "will encourage stability and peace across the Taiwan Strait”.

The delegation included Democratic Reps. John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal and Don Beyer, and Republican Rep. Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen. The Markey-led group is set to meet Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu along with holding discussions with the Taiwanese parliament's Foreign Affairs and National Defense committee on security and trade issues, according to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Full of thanks for the bicameral & bipartisan #US congressional delegation led by @SenMarkey for their visit. Authoritarian #China can't dictate how democratic #Taiwan makes friends, wins support, stays resilient & shines like a beacon of freedom. JW pic.twitter.com/H31SILqAvo — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 15, 2022

Image: AP/Twitter