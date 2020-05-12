China Denies 'preposterous' Allegations By US Over Coronavirus Outbreak

In the latest development in the US-China row over coronavirus response and statements, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has unveiled “Reality Check” of at least 24 “preposterous” allegations that the United States posed at Asian superpower. In the 11,000-word detailed rebuke from US President Donald Trump calling coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”, China took each statement point-by-point. Chinese foreign MInistry gave references to the “truth” and even quoted former US President Abraham Lincoln’s words, "You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time".

The document published on May 9 on Chinese government website stated, “Recently, some US politicians and media outlets have been fabricating preposterous allegations and lies of one kind or another in order to shift the blame to China for their inadequate response to COVID-19.”

“Lies evaporate in the light of truth. It is time to let facts speak for themselves. In future, we will continue to reveal the truth to the world whenever new lies appear,” it added.

US knew about 'danger of virus'

As opposed to the US saying that China was “too late” in disclosing information about the novel virus to WHO, the mainland has stressed that the exchange of messages between China and World Health Organisation have been “timely and strong”. Beijing further accused Washington of knowing about the danger of the “virus all along”. While the US has blamed China’s covering up of the outbreak for a more drastic spread of the disease, China said, “What has happened is an unexpected attack by an unknown virus against human beings. China has provided timely information to the world in an open, transparent and responsible manner.”.

From China “controlling” the UN health agency to the mainland expelling US journalists to “hide the truth” over coronavirus, China acknowledged all statements and gave its explanation. The mainland also noted the allegations by Taiwan that have been supported by the US that WHO did not take the warnings and delayed global response. According to the Asian superpower, “Taiwan region of China did not send any warning to WHO”. Moreover, on Taiwan’s bid to be a part of the United Nations health agency, China said that Taiwan has “no right to join WHO”.

