China Firmly Believes Biden Administration Authorised Pelosi's Taiwan Visit, Says Diplomat

In his latest remarks, the Chinese ambassador to the United States Qin Gang stated that it is tough to believe that Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to China was not approved by President Joe Biden. "Biden administration accommodated Pelosi's trip because the US Congress is not an independent, uncontrollable branch, according to international law," Gang told reporters, as per Axiox News. He also warned that tensions with China would escalate if the US does not show restraint in its approach towards Taiwan.

According to him, the "One-China" principle should serve as the cornerstone of all US-China relations, or else no discussion on nuclear issues or climate change would be possible. Ambassador Gang reaffirmed the need for Taiwan to be united with mainland China, but he termed recent reports that the timeframe for an invasion is narrowing as "baseless."

"Unification will occur peacefully if possible and by force if necessary. Though Beijing only held out the latter option to deter 'separatism' in Taiwan or 'foreign intervention," he remarked. The Chinese ambassador also pointed out that Taiwan can also continue to be a democracy under the "One Country, Two Systems" principle.

China claims to be addressing 'serious fallout' from Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Ambassador Gang further stated that China is addressing the "serious fallout" from US Speaker Pelosi's extremely provocative visit to the Taiwan region despite Beijing's staunch opposition and repeated requests. He claimed that the US instigated the provocation of China on the Taiwan issue and flagrantly violated its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"China had made the utmost efforts to prevent this crisis. We had expressed firm opposition at various levels and through various channels. We had warned that if Pelosi made the visit, there would be very serious consequences. To our regret, the US chose not to listen," Gang told reporters, Global Times reported.

Tension escalates between US and China

It is pertinent to mention here that tension between China and the US has been growing since Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taiwan on August 2. Her visit to the self-ruled democratic island happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Since then, the Chinese administration has taken several retaliatory measures including conducting massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region and imposing sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family.

