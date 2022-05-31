China Flies 30 Fighter Jets Into Taiwan's Air Defence ID Zone In Latest Incursion

In the latest development, Taiwan's Defence Ministry claimed that as many as 30 warplanes of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) entered the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, May 30. The ministry stated that Chinese military aircraft, two-thirds of which were fighter planes, entered the southwestern region of the country's ADIZ, marking the second-largest incursion since January by China. "30 PLA aircraft (KJ-500 AEW&C*2, Y-8 ELINT*4, Y-8 EW*1, Y-8 ASW*1, J-16*6, J-11*8, J-10*4, SU-35*2, and SU-30*2) entered Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on May 30, 2022 [sic], the ministry wrote in a Twitter post.

According to reports, the intrusion was the largest since Beijing dispatched as many as 39 aircraft into Taipei's ADIZ earlier this year in January. Besides, it also sent 18 warplanes into the area earlier in May. An ADIZ is a zone that extends beyond a country's airspace where approaching aircraft are asked to identify themselves by air traffic controllers. Notably, Beijing has been sending a significant number of warplanes into Taiwan's defence zone in recent years to express displeasure and to keep Taipei's ageing fighter fleet taxed on a regular basis.

Taiwan strengthens ties with US to counter Chinese aggression

It is significant to mention here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes. Further, China has often condemned the United States for maintaining official ties with Taiwan, claiming that such activities violate China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and contribute to regional instability.

China expresses displeasure over continued US support for Taiwan

The Chinese side has often expressed its discontent with the United States, which has repeatedly expressed its support for Taiwan. Recently, US President Joe Biden indicated that his administration would take all necessary measures to defend Taiwan if China intends to invade the island country. Speaking at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) summit on May 25, President Biden stated that Washington's position toward Taiwan remains unchnaged, and that it will provide Taiwan with armed support if China invades the country.

Image: AP/@MoNDefense