China Gets Active In Taiwan Strait Again, Sends 35 Aircraft As US Delegates Visit Taipei

China has increased military activity in the Taiwan Strait amid the US delegation's visit to Taipei, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry claimed on August 26. The Chinese People's Liberation Army sent 8 navy vessels and 35 aircraft around Taiwan's surrounding region on August 26, according to the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence. The ministry stated that the Taiwanese Armed Forces had monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems.

Chinese PLA accelerating air defence & anti-missile construction to be ready for war

Meanwhile, according to a PLA Air Force spokesperson, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is accelerating air defence and anti-missile construction to be ready for war at any time. However, Shen Jinke, a spokesperson for the PLA Air Force, stated that it is not aimed at any specific country or region.

According to the China government's mouthpiece, Global Times, the PLA Air Force open day event began on August 26 in Changchun, Jilin, China. During the air show on August 26, the Y-20, J-20, J-16, and other star fighter jets were on full display. Notably, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen received the fourth congressional delegation from the United States this month when a group led by Senator Marsha Blackburn arrived in Taipei late on August 25.

The delegation flew in on a US military plane and landed at Songshan Airport, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed for her high-profile visit in the first week of August, according to Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency (CNA). China held military drills near Taiwan in response to Pelosi's visit. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has stated that it will use force to unite the two territories if necessary. and has vowed to seize it one day, using force if necessary. The reports have not been confirmed by Taiwan's foreign ministry or the de facto US embassy in Taipei.

